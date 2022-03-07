Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43) will attempt to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (39-25) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bucks

The Thunder score 8.1 fewer points per game (102.1) than the Bucks give up (110.2).

Oklahoma City is 8-2 when scoring more than 110.2 points.

When Milwaukee allows fewer than 102.1 points, it is 14-3.

The Bucks put up only 4.6 more points per game (113.8) than the Thunder give up to opponents (109.2).

Milwaukee is 36-6 when it scores more than 109.2 points.

Oklahoma City has a 16-26 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.8 points.

The Thunder make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

This season, Milwaukee has a 31-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 boards and administers 6.4 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, tallying 23.3 per game while tacking on 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Luguentz Dort makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 28.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's assist leader is Jrue Holiday with 6.5 per game. He also scores 18.1 points per game and grabs 4.6 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen is the most prolific from deep for the Bucks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Pacers W 129-125 Away 2/28/2022 Kings L 131-110 Home 3/2/2022 Nuggets W 119-107 Away 3/4/2022 Timberwolves L 138-101 Home 3/6/2022 Jazz L 116-103 Home 3/8/2022 Bucks - Home 3/9/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/13/2022 Grizzlies - Home 3/14/2022 Hornets - Home 3/16/2022 Spurs - Away 3/18/2022 Heat - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule