Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43) will attempt to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (39-25) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bucks
- The Thunder score 8.1 fewer points per game (102.1) than the Bucks give up (110.2).
- Oklahoma City is 8-2 when scoring more than 110.2 points.
- When Milwaukee allows fewer than 102.1 points, it is 14-3.
- The Bucks put up only 4.6 more points per game (113.8) than the Thunder give up to opponents (109.2).
- Milwaukee is 36-6 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 16-26 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Thunder make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- This season, Milwaukee has a 31-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 boards and administers 6.4 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, tallying 23.3 per game while tacking on 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Luguentz Dort makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 28.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's assist leader is Jrue Holiday with 6.5 per game. He also scores 18.1 points per game and grabs 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Grayson Allen is the most prolific from deep for the Bucks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Pacers
W 129-125
Away
2/28/2022
Kings
L 131-110
Home
3/2/2022
Nuggets
W 119-107
Away
3/4/2022
Timberwolves
L 138-101
Home
3/6/2022
Jazz
L 116-103
Home
3/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/9/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/14/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/16/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Nets
L 126-123
Home
2/28/2022
Hornets
W 130-106
Home
3/2/2022
Heat
W 120-119
Home
3/4/2022
Bulls
W 118-112
Away
3/6/2022
Suns
W 132-122
Home
3/8/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/9/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/12/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/14/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/16/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/19/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away