Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43) will attempt to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (39-25) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bucks

  • The Thunder score 8.1 fewer points per game (102.1) than the Bucks give up (110.2).
  • Oklahoma City is 8-2 when scoring more than 110.2 points.
  • When Milwaukee allows fewer than 102.1 points, it is 14-3.
  • The Bucks put up only 4.6 more points per game (113.8) than the Thunder give up to opponents (109.2).
  • Milwaukee is 36-6 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 16-26 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Thunder make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • Oklahoma City is 10-8 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • This season, Milwaukee has a 31-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 boards and administers 6.4 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, tallying 23.3 per game while tacking on 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
  • Luguentz Dort makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 28.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's assist leader is Jrue Holiday with 6.5 per game. He also scores 18.1 points per game and grabs 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Grayson Allen is the most prolific from deep for the Bucks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Pacers

W 129-125

Away

2/28/2022

Kings

L 131-110

Home

3/2/2022

Nuggets

W 119-107

Away

3/4/2022

Timberwolves

L 138-101

Home

3/6/2022

Jazz

L 116-103

Home

3/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/13/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/14/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/16/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/18/2022

Heat

-

Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Nets

L 126-123

Home

2/28/2022

Hornets

W 130-106

Home

3/2/2022

Heat

W 120-119

Home

3/4/2022

Bulls

W 118-112

Away

3/6/2022

Suns

W 132-122

Home

3/8/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/9/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/12/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/14/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/16/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
