Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The Timberwolves average only 1.0 more point per game (108.0) than the Thunder give up (107.0).

When Minnesota totals more than 107.0 points, it is 13-7.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 108.0 points, it is 10-10.

The Thunder put up 9.3 fewer points per game (99.8) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (109.1).

When it scores more than 109.1 points, Oklahoma City is 4-3.

Minnesota is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 99.8 points.

The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 11th.

The Timberwolves average 12.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Thunder by 2.7 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.5 points and 9.1 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.7 PPG.

Malik Beasley leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch