Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- The Timberwolves average only 1.0 more point per game (108.0) than the Thunder give up (107.0).
- When Minnesota totals more than 107.0 points, it is 13-7.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 108.0 points, it is 10-10.
- The Thunder put up 9.3 fewer points per game (99.8) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (109.1).
- When it scores more than 109.1 points, Oklahoma City is 4-3.
- Minnesota is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 99.8 points.
- The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 11th.
- The Timberwolves average 12.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Thunder by 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.5 points and 9.1 boards per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.7 PPG.
- Malik Beasley leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.
How To Watch
January
5
2022
Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)