Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) passes the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) passes the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

    • The Timberwolves average only 1.0 more point per game (108.0) than the Thunder give up (107.0).
    • When Minnesota totals more than 107.0 points, it is 13-7.
    • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 108.0 points, it is 10-10.
    • The Thunder put up 9.3 fewer points per game (99.8) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (109.1).
    • When it scores more than 109.1 points, Oklahoma City is 4-3.
    • Minnesota is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 99.8 points.
    • The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 11th.
    • The Timberwolves average 12.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Thunder by 2.7 rebounds per contest.
    • The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 24.5 points and 9.1 boards per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.7 PPG.
    • Malik Beasley leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) congratulates teammate Trail Blazers' guard Anfernee Simons (1) after scoring 43 points in Portland;s 136-131 win over Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) passes the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) dunks the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Jordan Poole (3) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy