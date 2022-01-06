Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-23) are at home in Northwest Division action against the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-20) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

The 99.9 points per game the Thunder put up are 9.0 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (108.9).

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 108.9 points, it is 4-3.

Minnesota has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 99.9 points.

The Timberwolves average only 0.6 more points per game (108.4) than the Thunder allow (107.8).

Minnesota is 13-7 when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Oklahoma City's record is 10-11 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Thunder are shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 5-3 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

This season, Minnesota has an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.4% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.1 rebounds and distributes 6.2 assists per game along with scoring 10.7 points per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, tallying 21.3 per game while tacking on 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Luguentz Dort, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Oklahoma City steals leader is Giddey, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline paces Minnesota; he racks up 6.5 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards is dependable from deep and leads the Timberwolves with 3.0 made threes per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2021 Kings L 117-111 Away 12/29/2021 Suns L 115-97 Away 12/31/2021 Knicks W 95-80 Home 1/2/2022 Mavericks L 95-86 Home 1/5/2022 Timberwolves L 98-90 Away 1/7/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/9/2022 Nuggets - Home 1/11/2022 Wizards - Away 1/13/2022 Nets - Away 1/15/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/17/2022 Mavericks - Away

