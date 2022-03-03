Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-42) will try to break a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

The 101.9 points per game the Thunder score are 10.4 fewer points than the Timberwolves give up (112.3).

Oklahoma City has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Minnesota is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 101.9 points.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 108.8 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 28-12 when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Oklahoma City's record is 16-26 when it allows fewer than 113.6 points.

This season, the Thunder have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.

Oklahoma City has a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Minnesota is 23-5 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 boards and distributes 6.4 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City in scoring, averaging 23.0 per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.9 per game. He also scores 19.4 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.

Russell is the top scorer from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Spurs L 114-106 Home 2/24/2022 Suns L 124-104 Home 2/25/2022 Pacers W 129-125 Away 2/28/2022 Kings L 131-110 Home 3/2/2022 Nuggets W 119-107 Away 3/4/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/6/2022 Jazz - Home 3/8/2022 Bucks - Home 3/9/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/13/2022 Grizzlies - Home 3/14/2022 Hornets - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule