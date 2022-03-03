Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-42) will try to break a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

  • The 101.9 points per game the Thunder score are 10.4 fewer points than the Timberwolves give up (112.3).
  • Oklahoma City has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.
  • Minnesota is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 101.9 points.
  • The Timberwolves put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 108.8 the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 28-12 when it scores more than 108.8 points.
  • Oklahoma City's record is 16-26 when it allows fewer than 113.6 points.
  • This season, the Thunder have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.
  • Oklahoma City has a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • Minnesota is 23-5 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 boards and distributes 6.4 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City in scoring, averaging 23.0 per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
  • Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.9 per game. He also scores 19.4 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Russell is the top scorer from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Spurs

L 114-106

Home

2/24/2022

Suns

L 124-104

Home

2/25/2022

Pacers

W 129-125

Away

2/28/2022

Kings

L 131-110

Home

3/2/2022

Nuggets

W 119-107

Away

3/4/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/6/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/13/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/14/2022

Hornets

-

Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Raptors

L 103-91

Home

2/24/2022

Grizzlies

W 119-114

Home

2/25/2022

76ers

L 133-102

Home

2/28/2022

Cavaliers

W 127-122

Away

3/1/2022

Warriors

W 129-114

Home

3/4/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/11/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/12/2022

Heat

-

Away

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

