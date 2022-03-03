How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-42) will try to break a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Timberwolves
- The 101.9 points per game the Thunder score are 10.4 fewer points than the Timberwolves give up (112.3).
- Oklahoma City has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.
- Minnesota is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 101.9 points.
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 108.8 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 28-12 when it scores more than 108.8 points.
- Oklahoma City's record is 16-26 when it allows fewer than 113.6 points.
- This season, the Thunder have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.
- Oklahoma City has a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- Minnesota is 23-5 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 boards and distributes 6.4 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City in scoring, averaging 23.0 per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
- Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 6.9 per game. He also scores 19.4 points and pulls down 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Russell is the top scorer from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Spurs
L 114-106
Home
2/24/2022
Suns
L 124-104
Home
2/25/2022
Pacers
W 129-125
Away
2/28/2022
Kings
L 131-110
Home
3/2/2022
Nuggets
W 119-107
Away
3/4/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/6/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/9/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/14/2022
Hornets
-
Home
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Raptors
L 103-91
Home
2/24/2022
Grizzlies
W 119-114
Home
2/25/2022
76ers
L 133-102
Home
2/28/2022
Cavaliers
W 127-122
Away
3/1/2022
Warriors
W 129-114
Home
3/4/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/11/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/12/2022
Heat
-
Away