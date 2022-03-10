Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey

The Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-45) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Timberwolves vs Thunder Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Timberwolves

-14.5

233.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

  • The Timberwolves score 114.4 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 109.8 the Thunder allow.
  • When Minnesota scores more than 109.8 points, it is 30-12.
  • Oklahoma City is 17-28 when allowing fewer than 114.4 points.
  • The Thunder score 9.5 fewer points per game (102.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (111.8).
  • Oklahoma City is 8-2 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
  • Minnesota's record is 13-3 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
  • The Timberwolves average 11.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Thunder by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.7 points and grabs 9.7 boards per game.
  • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.0 assists per game to go with his 19.3 PPG scoring average.
  • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 24.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
  • Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

