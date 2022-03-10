How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-45) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-14.5
233.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- The Timberwolves score 114.4 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 109.8 the Thunder allow.
- When Minnesota scores more than 109.8 points, it is 30-12.
- Oklahoma City is 17-28 when allowing fewer than 114.4 points.
- The Thunder score 9.5 fewer points per game (102.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (111.8).
- Oklahoma City is 8-2 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
- Minnesota's record is 13-3 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
- The Timberwolves average 11.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Thunder by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.7 points and grabs 9.7 boards per game.
- Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.0 assists per game to go with his 19.3 PPG scoring average.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 24.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.
