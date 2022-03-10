Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey

The Minnesota Timberwolves (37-29) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-45) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -14.5 233.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The Timberwolves score 114.4 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 109.8 the Thunder allow.

When Minnesota scores more than 109.8 points, it is 30-12.

Oklahoma City is 17-28 when allowing fewer than 114.4 points.

The Thunder score 9.5 fewer points per game (102.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (111.8).

Oklahoma City is 8-2 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Minnesota's record is 13-3 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.

The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.

The Timberwolves average 11.7 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Thunder by 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.7 points and grabs 9.7 boards per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 7.0 assists per game to go with his 19.3 PPG scoring average.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch