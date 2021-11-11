Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-10) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Pelicans

    Pelicans vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pelicans

    -5

    211 points

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Thunder

    • The Pelicans record 100.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 107.4 the Thunder give up.
    • New Orleans is 0-3 when scoring more than 107.4 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 100.5 points.
    • The Thunder put up an average of 98.1 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pelicans allow.
    • New Orleans' record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.1 points.
    • The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
    • The Pelicans average 11.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Thunder by 2.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans leader in points and rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas, who scores 19.5 points and grabs 13.9 boards per game.
    • Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 5.6 per game while also scoring 15.7 points per contest.
    • Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Graham is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander racks up 22.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Thunder.
    • The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Darius Bazley with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game).
    • Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bazley (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
