The New Orleans Pelicans (1-10) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -5 211 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Thunder

The Pelicans record 100.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 107.4 the Thunder give up.

New Orleans is 0-3 when scoring more than 107.4 points.

Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 100.5 points.

The Thunder put up an average of 98.1 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 112.3 the Pelicans allow.

New Orleans' record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.1 points.

The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.

The Pelicans average 11.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Thunder by 2.1 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas, who scores 19.5 points and grabs 13.9 boards per game.

Devonte' Graham leads New Orleans in assists, averaging 5.6 per game while also scoring 15.7 points per contest.

Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Graham is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch