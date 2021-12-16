Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-21) after losing five home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Paycom Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pelicans

    • The 103.7 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Thunder give up.
    • New Orleans is 4-5 when scoring more than 108.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 103.7 points.
    • The Thunder score 11.4 fewer points per game (98.5) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (109.9).
    • Oklahoma City is 3-1 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
    • New Orleans' record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.5 points.
    • The Pelicans are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • New Orleans is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
    • The Thunder's 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.9 points per game along with 4.9 assists.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 18.7 points per game.
    • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Luguentz Dort is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Mavericks

    W 107-91

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-108

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Nuggets

    L 120-114

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    W 109-93

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    L 112-97

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 152-79

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-103

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    W 110-109

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    L 116-95

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    L 103-84

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
