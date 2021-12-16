Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-21) after losing five home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pelicans
- The 103.7 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Thunder give up.
- New Orleans is 4-5 when scoring more than 108.2 points.
- Oklahoma City is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 103.7 points.
- The Thunder score 11.4 fewer points per game (98.5) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (109.9).
- Oklahoma City is 3-1 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
- New Orleans' record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.5 points.
- The Pelicans are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- New Orleans is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Thunder's 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.9 points per game along with 4.9 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 18.7 points per game.
- The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Mavericks
W 107-91
Away
12/5/2021
Rockets
L 118-108
Away
12/8/2021
Nuggets
L 120-114
Home
12/10/2021
Pistons
W 109-93
Home
12/12/2021
Spurs
L 112-97
Away
12/15/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/17/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/19/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/21/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/23/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/26/2021
Thunder
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
L 152-79
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
W 114-103
Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
W 110-109
Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
L 116-95
Home
12/12/2021
Mavericks
L 103-84
Home
12/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/18/2021
Clippers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
-
Home