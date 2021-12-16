Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (8-21) after losing five home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pelicans

The 103.7 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Thunder give up.

New Orleans is 4-5 when scoring more than 108.2 points.

Oklahoma City is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 103.7 points.

The Thunder score 11.4 fewer points per game (98.5) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (109.9).

Oklahoma City is 3-1 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

New Orleans' record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 98.5 points.

The Pelicans are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Thunder's 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and assists is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.9 points per game along with 4.9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 18.7 points per game.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Valanciunas leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort is dependable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Giddey with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Mavericks W 107-91 Away 12/5/2021 Rockets L 118-108 Away 12/8/2021 Nuggets L 120-114 Home 12/10/2021 Pistons W 109-93 Home 12/12/2021 Spurs L 112-97 Away 12/15/2021 Thunder - Away 12/17/2021 Bucks - Home 12/19/2021 76ers - Away 12/21/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/23/2021 Magic - Away 12/26/2021 Thunder - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule