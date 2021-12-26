Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 23, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Freddie Gillespie (44) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (12-21) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-20) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pelicans

    • The 104.8 points per game the Pelicans average are the same as the Thunder allow.
    • When New Orleans totals more than 107.5 points, it is 8-6.
    • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 104.8 points, it is 9-7.
    • The Thunder score 9.8 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Pelicans give up (109.4).
    • When it scores more than 109.4 points, Oklahoma City is 3-2.
    • New Orleans is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.6 points.
    • This season, the Pelicans have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
    • In games New Orleans shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.
    • The Thunder's 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.8% from the field.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 23.8 points and distributes 5.0 assists per game.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.6 points per game.
    • Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey racks up 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.2 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is consistent from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.3 per game).

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    L 112-97

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-110

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    W 116-112

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 111-97

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Magic

    W 110-104

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    L 113-110

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 102-99

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-94

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    L 113-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

