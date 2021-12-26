Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (12-21) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-20) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Pelicans
- The 104.8 points per game the Pelicans average are the same as the Thunder allow.
- When New Orleans totals more than 107.5 points, it is 8-6.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 104.8 points, it is 9-7.
- The Thunder score 9.8 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Pelicans give up (109.4).
- When it scores more than 109.4 points, Oklahoma City is 3-2.
- New Orleans is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 99.6 points.
- This season, the Pelicans have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
- In games New Orleans shoots higher than 44.5% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.
- The Thunder's 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.8% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 23.8 points and distributes 5.0 assists per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.6 points per game.
- Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and adds 5.2 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is consistent from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.3 per game).
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Spurs
L 112-97
Away
12/15/2021
Thunder
W 113-110
Away
12/17/2021
Bucks
W 116-112
Home
12/21/2021
Trail Blazers
W 111-97
Home
12/23/2021
Magic
W 110-104
Away
12/26/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/28/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/1/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/3/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/4/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/6/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Pelicans
L 113-110
Home
12/18/2021
Clippers
W 104-103
Home
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
W 102-99
Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
W 108-94
Home
12/23/2021
Suns
L 113-101
Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/28/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/29/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away