    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (17-18) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Knicks

    • The Thunder score 5.2 fewer points per game (100.4) than the Knicks allow (105.6).
    • Oklahoma City is 7-3 when scoring more than 105.6 points.
    • New York has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 100.4 points.
    • The Knicks put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Thunder allow (108.2).
    • New York has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.
    • The Thunder make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
    • Oklahoma City has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
    • New York has put together a 9-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.1 rebounds and gives out 6.1 assists per game along with scoring 10.8 points per contest.
    • Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallies 22.7 points a game in addition to his 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
    • Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Dort is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Darius Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle is atop nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is the most prolific from deep for the Knicks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.7 per game.

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-94

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    L 113-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    W 117-112

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Kings

    L 117-111

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Suns

    L 115-97

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/21/2021

    Pistons

    W 105-91

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Wizards

    L 124-117

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Hawks

    W 101-87

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 96-88

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Pistons

    W 94-85

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
