How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (17-18) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Knicks
- The Thunder score 5.2 fewer points per game (100.4) than the Knicks allow (105.6).
- Oklahoma City is 7-3 when scoring more than 105.6 points.
- New York has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 100.4 points.
- The Knicks put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Thunder allow (108.2).
- New York has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 9-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.
- The Thunder make 41.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- Oklahoma City has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- New York has put together a 9-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.1 rebounds and gives out 6.1 assists per game along with scoring 10.8 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallies 22.7 points a game in addition to his 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dort is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Darius Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is atop nearly all of the Knicks' leaderboards by averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the most prolific from deep for the Knicks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson with 1.7 per game.
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
W 108-94
Home
12/23/2021
Suns
L 113-101
Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
W 117-112
Home
12/28/2021
Kings
L 117-111
Away
12/29/2021
Suns
L 115-97
Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/9/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/11/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Pistons
W 105-91
Home
12/23/2021
Wizards
L 124-117
Home
12/25/2021
Hawks
W 101-87
Home
12/28/2021
Timberwolves
W 96-88
Away
12/29/2021
Pistons
W 94-85
Away
12/31/2021
Thunder
-
Away
1/2/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/4/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/6/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/8/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/10/2022
Spurs
-
Home