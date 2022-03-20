Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (18-53) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50), who have lost eight straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Magic

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Magic

Key Stats for Magic vs. Thunder

  • The Magic average 6.5 fewer points per game (104.5) than the Thunder give up (111.0).
  • Orlando is 9-9 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 12-13 when giving up fewer than 104.5 points.
  • The Thunder put up 9.4 fewer points per game (103.1) than the Magic give up to opponents (112.5).
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Oklahoma City is 8-5.
  • Orlando has a 12-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.
  • The Magic average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Thunder.
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 25th.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.2 points and distributing 5.7 assists.
  • Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG average.
  • The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 24.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is consistent from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
