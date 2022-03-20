Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (18-53) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50), who have lost eight straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Magic -6.5 225 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Thunder

The Magic average 6.5 fewer points per game (104.5) than the Thunder give up (111.0).

Orlando is 9-9 when scoring more than 111.0 points.

Oklahoma City is 12-13 when giving up fewer than 104.5 points.

The Thunder put up 9.4 fewer points per game (103.1) than the Magic give up to opponents (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Oklahoma City is 8-5.

Orlando has a 12-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.

The Magic average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Thunder.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 25th.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17.2 points and distributing 5.7 assists.

Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG average.

The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch