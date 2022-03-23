Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-52) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (20-53) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Magic

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Magic

  • The Magic score 6.9 fewer points per game (104.1) than the Thunder give up (111.0).
  • Orlando is 9-9 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 12-14 record when giving up fewer than 104.1 points.
  • The Thunder's 103.1 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.8 points, Oklahoma City is 8-6.
  • Orlando is 14-9 when it gives up fewer than 103.1 points.
  • The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Orlando has an 11-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Thunder are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.7% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 9-11 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 16.9 points per game along with 5.7 assists.
  • Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 15.0 PPG average.
  • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 24.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
  • Luguentz Dort averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

76ers

L 116-114

Home

3/15/2022

Nets

L 150-108

Home

3/17/2022

Pistons

L 134-120

Home

3/20/2022

Thunder

W 90-85

Home

3/22/2022

Warriors

W 94-90

Home

3/23/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/1/2022

Raptors

-

Home

4/3/2022

Knicks

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Hornets

L 134-116

Home

3/16/2022

Spurs

L 122-120

Away

3/18/2022

Heat

L 120-108

Away

3/20/2022

Magic

L 90-85

Away

3/21/2022

Celtics

L 132-123

Home

3/23/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

4/3/2022

Suns

-

Home

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
