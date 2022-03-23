How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-52) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (20-53) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Magic
- The Magic score 6.9 fewer points per game (104.1) than the Thunder give up (111.0).
- Orlando is 9-9 when scoring more than 111.0 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 12-14 record when giving up fewer than 104.1 points.
- The Thunder's 103.1 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.8 points, Oklahoma City is 8-6.
- Orlando is 14-9 when it gives up fewer than 103.1 points.
- The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Orlando has an 11-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.7% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 9-11 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 16.9 points per game along with 5.7 assists.
- Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 15.0 PPG average.
- Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 24.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
- Luguentz Dort averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
76ers
L 116-114
Home
3/15/2022
Nets
L 150-108
Home
3/17/2022
Pistons
L 134-120
Home
3/20/2022
Thunder
W 90-85
Home
3/22/2022
Warriors
W 94-90
Home
3/23/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/26/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/28/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/1/2022
Raptors
-
Home
4/3/2022
Knicks
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Hornets
L 134-116
Home
3/16/2022
Spurs
L 122-120
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
L 120-108
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
L 90-85
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
L 132-123
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/1/2022
Pistons
-
Home
4/3/2022
Suns
-
Home