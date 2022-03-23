Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-52) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (20-53) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Magic

The Magic score 6.9 fewer points per game (104.1) than the Thunder give up (111.0).

Orlando is 9-9 when scoring more than 111.0 points.

Oklahoma City has a 12-14 record when giving up fewer than 104.1 points.

The Thunder's 103.1 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.8 points, Oklahoma City is 8-6.

Orlando is 14-9 when it gives up fewer than 103.1 points.

The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Orlando has an 11-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Thunder are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 45.7% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has a 9-11 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 16.9 points per game along with 5.7 assists.

Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 15.0 PPG average.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 24.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.

Luguentz Dort averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 76ers L 116-114 Home 3/15/2022 Nets L 150-108 Home 3/17/2022 Pistons L 134-120 Home 3/20/2022 Thunder W 90-85 Home 3/22/2022 Warriors W 94-90 Home 3/23/2022 Thunder - Away 3/26/2022 Kings - Home 3/28/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/30/2022 Wizards - Away 4/1/2022 Raptors - Home 4/3/2022 Knicks - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule