Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. 76ers

Last year, the 76ers put up only 2.0 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Thunder gave up (115.6).

Philadelphia went 30-2 last season when scoring more than 115.6 points.

When Oklahoma City allowed fewer than 113.6 points last season, it went 16-17.

The Thunder put up just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the 76ers gave up to opponents (108.1).

Oklahoma City put together a 16-9 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.

Philadelphia went 24-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points.

The 76ers shot 47.6% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Thunder allowed to opponents.

Philadelphia had a 29-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Thunder shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers averaged.

Last season, Oklahoma City had a 14-14 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.3% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid accumulated 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.

Ben Simmons dispensed 6.9 assists per game while scoring 14.3 PPG.

Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Simmons averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Embiid collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.

Dort hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Maledon averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Derrick Favors compiled 1.0 block per contest.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pelicans W 117-97 Away 10/22/2021 Nets L 114-109 Home 10/24/2021 Thunder - Away 10/26/2021 Knicks - Away 10/28/2021 Pistons - Home 10/30/2021 Hawks - Home 11/1/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/3/2021 Bulls - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule