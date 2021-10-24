Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. 76ers

    • Last year, the 76ers put up only 2.0 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Thunder gave up (115.6).
    • Philadelphia went 30-2 last season when scoring more than 115.6 points.
    • When Oklahoma City allowed fewer than 113.6 points last season, it went 16-17.
    • The Thunder put up just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the 76ers gave up to opponents (108.1).
    • Oklahoma City put together a 16-9 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Philadelphia went 24-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points.
    • The 76ers shot 47.6% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Thunder allowed to opponents.
    • Philadelphia had a 29-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
    • The Thunder shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers averaged.
    • Last season, Oklahoma City had a 14-14 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.3% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Joel Embiid accumulated 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Ben Simmons dispensed 6.9 assists per game while scoring 14.3 PPG.
    • Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Simmons averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Embiid collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
    • Dort hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Maledon averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Derrick Favors compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pelicans

    W 117-97

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Nets

    L 114-109

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 107-86

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Rockets

    L 124-91

    Away

    10/24/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

