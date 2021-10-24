Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. 76ers
- Last year, the 76ers put up only 2.0 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Thunder gave up (115.6).
- Philadelphia went 30-2 last season when scoring more than 115.6 points.
- When Oklahoma City allowed fewer than 113.6 points last season, it went 16-17.
- The Thunder put up just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (105.0) than the 76ers gave up to opponents (108.1).
- Oklahoma City put together a 16-9 record last season in games it scored more than 108.1 points.
- Philadelphia went 24-3 last season when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points.
- The 76ers shot 47.6% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Thunder allowed to opponents.
- Philadelphia had a 29-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Thunder shot at a 44.1% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers averaged.
- Last season, Oklahoma City had a 14-14 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.3% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid accumulated 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Ben Simmons dispensed 6.9 assists per game while scoring 14.3 PPG.
- Danny Green hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Simmons averaged 1.6 steals per game, while Embiid collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
- Dort hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Maledon averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Derrick Favors compiled 1.0 block per contest.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pelicans
W 117-97
Away
10/22/2021
Nets
L 114-109
Home
10/24/2021
Thunder
-
Away
10/26/2021
Knicks
-
Away
10/28/2021
Pistons
-
Home
10/30/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/1/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/3/2021
Bulls
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Jazz
L 107-86
Away
10/22/2021
Rockets
L 124-91
Away
10/24/2021
76ers
-
Home
10/26/2021
Warriors
-
Home
10/27/2021
Lakers
-
Home
10/30/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/1/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/4/2021
Lakers
-
Away
How To Watch
October
24
2021
Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
