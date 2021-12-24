Dec 22, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 108-94. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (25-5) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-19), who have won three straight. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -15 214 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Thunder

The Suns put up just 4.4 more points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (107.4).

Phoenix has a 21-0 record when putting up more than 107.4 points.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 10-11.

The Thunder score only 4.6 fewer points per game (99.5) than the Suns allow (104.1).

Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it scores more than 104.1 points.

Phoenix has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.5 points.

The Suns are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.

The Suns average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Thunder.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.0 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Paul and Ayton lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Ayton in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch