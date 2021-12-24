Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 108-94. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 22, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 108-94. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (25-5) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-19), who have won three straight. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Suns

    Suns vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -15

    214 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Thunder

    • The Suns put up just 4.4 more points per game (111.8) than the Thunder allow (107.4).
    • Phoenix has a 21-0 record when putting up more than 107.4 points.
    • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 111.8 points, it is 10-11.
    • The Thunder score only 4.6 fewer points per game (99.5) than the Suns allow (104.1).
    • Oklahoma City is 7-3 when it scores more than 104.1 points.
    • Phoenix has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.5 points.
    • The Suns are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
    • The Suns average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Thunder.
    • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 24th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.0 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton averaging 11.3 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.0 assists per game.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Paul and Ayton lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Ayton in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and averages 5.1 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is dependable from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) embrace after defeating the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy