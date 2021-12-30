Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (26-7) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Suns

    Suns vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -14.5

    218.5 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Thunder

    • The Suns average 111.7 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 108.0 the Thunder allow.
    • When Phoenix scores more than 108.0 points, it is 20-1.
    • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 111.7 points, it is 10-11.
    • The Thunder's 100.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 104.7 the Suns allow to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 104.7 points.
    • Phoenix's record is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 100.5 points.
    • The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.
    • The Suns pull down 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Thunder average (10.1).
    • The Suns are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 16th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 23.1 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
    • Deandre Ayton is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.0 assists in each contest.
    • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ayton, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey has averaged 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
    • Luguentz Dort makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Dort with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.3 per game.

    How To Watch

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    NBA

