How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (48-10) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns

  • The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are 5.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.8).
  • Phoenix has a 39-3 record when scoring more than 107.8 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 15-26 when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Thunder score only 4.3 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Suns give up (105.5).
  • When it scores more than 105.5 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
  • Phoenix is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.2 points.
  • The Suns make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Phoenix is 41-5 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Thunder's 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Suns have given up to their opponents (44.0%).
  • Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

  • The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
  • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
  • Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

76ers

W 114-109

Away

2/10/2022

Bucks

W 131-107

Home

2/12/2022

Magic

W 132-105

Home

2/15/2022

Clippers

W 103-96

Home

2/16/2022

Rockets

W 124-121

Home

2/24/2022

Thunder

-

Away

2/25/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

2/27/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/2/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/4/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/6/2022

Bucks

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Raptors

L 117-98

Home

2/11/2022

76ers

L 100-87

Away

2/12/2022

Bulls

L 106-101

Away

2/14/2022

Knicks

W 127-123

Away

2/16/2022

Spurs

L 114-106

Home

2/24/2022

Suns

-

Home

2/25/2022

Pacers

-

Away

2/28/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/2/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/4/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/6/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
