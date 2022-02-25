Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (48-10) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns

The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are 5.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.8).

Phoenix has a 39-3 record when scoring more than 107.8 points.

Oklahoma City is 15-26 when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Thunder score only 4.3 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Suns give up (105.5).

When it scores more than 105.5 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.

Phoenix is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.2 points.

The Suns make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Phoenix is 41-5 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Thunder's 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Suns have given up to their opponents (44.0%).

Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.

Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 76ers W 114-109 Away 2/10/2022 Bucks W 131-107 Home 2/12/2022 Magic W 132-105 Home 2/15/2022 Clippers W 103-96 Home 2/16/2022 Rockets W 124-121 Home 2/24/2022 Thunder - Away 2/25/2022 Pelicans - Home 2/27/2022 Jazz - Home 3/2/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/4/2022 Knicks - Home 3/6/2022 Bucks - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule