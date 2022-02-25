How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (48-10) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-40) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns
- The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are 5.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.8).
- Phoenix has a 39-3 record when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- Oklahoma City is 15-26 when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Thunder score only 4.3 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Suns give up (105.5).
- When it scores more than 105.5 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
- Phoenix is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.2 points.
- The Suns make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Phoenix is 41-5 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Thunder's 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Suns have given up to their opponents (44.0%).
- Oklahoma City is 10-6 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 25.5 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
- Booker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
76ers
W 114-109
Away
2/10/2022
Bucks
W 131-107
Home
2/12/2022
Magic
W 132-105
Home
2/15/2022
Clippers
W 103-96
Home
2/16/2022
Rockets
W 124-121
Home
2/24/2022
Thunder
-
Away
2/25/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
2/27/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/2/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/4/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/6/2022
Bucks
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Raptors
L 117-98
Home
2/11/2022
76ers
L 100-87
Away
2/12/2022
Bulls
L 106-101
Away
2/14/2022
Knicks
W 127-123
Away
2/16/2022
Spurs
L 114-106
Home
2/24/2022
Suns
-
Home
2/25/2022
Pacers
-
Away
2/28/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/2/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/4/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/6/2022
Jazz
-
Home