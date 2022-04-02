Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (62-14) will look to Devin Booker (11th in NBA, 26.0 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14th in league, 24.5) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns

The 103.9 points per game the Thunder average are the same as the Suns allow.

Oklahoma City has a 14-15 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.

Phoenix is 29-0 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.

The Suns put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 111.5 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 44-6 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Oklahoma City has a 19-33 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.2 points.

The Thunder are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Suns allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 14-15 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Suns have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

This season, Phoenix has a 47-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Thunder is Gilgeous-Alexander, who scores 24.5 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.

Darius Bazley leads Oklahoma City in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Booker racks up 26.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Suns.

The Phoenix leaders in rebounding and assists are Deandre Ayton with 10.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.9 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Chris Paul with 10.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).

Booker is dependable from distance and leads the Suns with 2.6 made threes per game.

Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is JaVale McGee (1.1 per game).

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/23/2022 Magic W 118-102 Home 3/26/2022 Nuggets L 113-107 Away 3/28/2022 Trail Blazers W 134-131 Away 3/30/2022 Hawks L 136-118 Home 4/1/2022 Pistons L 110-101 Home 4/3/2022 Suns - Home 4/5/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/6/2022 Jazz - Away 4/8/2022 Lakers - Away 4/10/2022 Clippers - Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule