Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (62-14) will look to Devin Booker (11th in NBA, 26.0 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14th in league, 24.5) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns

  • The 103.9 points per game the Thunder average are the same as the Suns allow.
  • Oklahoma City has a 14-15 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
  • Phoenix is 29-0 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.
  • The Suns put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 111.5 the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Phoenix has put together a 44-6 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 19-33 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.2 points.
  • The Thunder are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Oklahoma City is 14-15 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Suns have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
  • This season, Phoenix has a 47-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Thunder is Gilgeous-Alexander, who scores 24.5 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.
  • Darius Bazley leads Oklahoma City in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Booker racks up 26.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Suns.
  • The Phoenix leaders in rebounding and assists are Deandre Ayton with 10.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.9 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Chris Paul with 10.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).
  • Booker is dependable from distance and leads the Suns with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is JaVale McGee (1.1 per game).

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Magic

W 118-102

Home

3/26/2022

Nuggets

L 113-107

Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

W 134-131

Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

L 136-118

Home

4/1/2022

Pistons

L 110-101

Home

4/3/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/6/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/8/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Clippers

-

Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

W 125-116

Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

W 140-130

Away

3/27/2022

76ers

W 114-104

Home

3/30/2022

Warriors

W 107-103

Away

4/1/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-114

Away

4/3/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/5/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/8/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/10/2022

Kings

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
