Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (62-14) will look to Devin Booker (11th in NBA, 26.0 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14th in league, 24.5) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Suns
- The 103.9 points per game the Thunder average are the same as the Suns allow.
- Oklahoma City has a 14-15 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
- Phoenix is 29-0 when allowing fewer than 103.9 points.
- The Suns put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 111.5 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has put together a 44-6 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 19-33 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Thunder are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Suns allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 14-15 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Suns have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- This season, Phoenix has a 47-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Thunder is Gilgeous-Alexander, who scores 24.5 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.
- Darius Bazley leads Oklahoma City in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
- Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Booker racks up 26.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Suns.
- The Phoenix leaders in rebounding and assists are Deandre Ayton with 10.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.9 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Chris Paul with 10.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game).
- Booker is dependable from distance and leads the Suns with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is JaVale McGee (1.1 per game).
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Magic
W 118-102
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
L 113-107
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
W 134-131
Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
L 136-118
Home
4/1/2022
Pistons
L 110-101
Home
4/3/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/6/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/8/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Clippers
-
Away
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
W 125-116
Away
3/24/2022
Nuggets
W 140-130
Away
3/27/2022
76ers
W 114-104
Home
3/30/2022
Warriors
W 107-103
Away
4/1/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-114
Away
4/3/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/5/2022
Lakers
-
Home
4/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
4/8/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/10/2022
Kings
-
Home