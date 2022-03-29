Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-47) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-53) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Thunder
-1.5
222 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Thunder
- The Thunder average 103.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 114.6 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Oklahoma City has an 8-6 record when scoring more than 114.6 points.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 103.4 points, it is 10-4.
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 107.1 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 110.9 the Thunder give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Portland is 18-11.
- Oklahoma City is 14-18 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
- The Thunder's 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Trail Blazers grab per game (10.5).
- The Thunder are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 11th.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 rebounds and distributes 6.4 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallies 24.5 points a game in addition to his 5.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- Gilgeous-Alexander makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons puts up enough points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is reliable from three-point range and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Portland's leader in steals and blocks is Nurkic with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
How To Watch
March
28
2022
Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
