How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-55) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Thunder score 103.9 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 115.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • When Oklahoma City puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 10-6.
  • When Portland allows fewer than 103.9 points, it is 10-4.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.4 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Thunder give up to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 17-11 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
  • Oklahoma City's record is 15-18 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Thunder are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, five percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • Oklahoma City is 9-5 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
  • This season, Portland has an 18-17 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in points and assists per game, scoring 24.5 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
  • Darius Bazley leads Oklahoma City in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging one per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
  • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons is the top scorer from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Nuggets

L 113-107

Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

W 134-131

Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

L 136-118

Home

4/1/2022

Pistons

L 110-101

Home

4/3/2022

Suns

W 117-96

Home

4/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/6/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/8/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/10/2022

Clippers

-

Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Rockets

L 115-98

Home

3/28/2022

Thunder

L 134-131

Home

3/30/2022

Pelicans

L 117-107

Home

4/1/2022

Spurs

L 130-111

Away

4/3/2022

Spurs

L 113-92

Away

4/5/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/7/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

4/8/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

4/10/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
