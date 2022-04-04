Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-55) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

The Thunder score 103.9 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 115.1 the Trail Blazers allow.

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 10-6.

When Portland allows fewer than 103.9 points, it is 10-4.

The Trail Blazers' 107.4 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Thunder give up to opponents.

Portland has put together a 17-11 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Oklahoma City's record is 15-18 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.

The Thunder are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, five percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 9-5 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

This season, Portland has an 18-17 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in points and assists per game, scoring 24.5 points and distributing 5.9 assists.

Darius Bazley leads Oklahoma City in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging one per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

Simons is the top scorer from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/26/2022 Nuggets L 113-107 Away 3/28/2022 Trail Blazers W 134-131 Away 3/30/2022 Hawks L 136-118 Home 4/1/2022 Pistons L 110-101 Home 4/3/2022 Suns W 117-96 Home 4/5/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 4/6/2022 Jazz - Away 4/8/2022 Lakers - Away 4/10/2022 Clippers - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule