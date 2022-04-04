How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-55) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers
- The Thunder score 103.9 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 115.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
- When Oklahoma City puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 10-6.
- When Portland allows fewer than 103.9 points, it is 10-4.
- The Trail Blazers' 107.4 points per game are just 4.1 fewer points than the 111.5 the Thunder give up to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 17-11 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
- Oklahoma City's record is 15-18 when it allows fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Thunder are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, five percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 9-5 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- This season, Portland has an 18-17 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.5% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in points and assists per game, scoring 24.5 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
- Darius Bazley leads Oklahoma City in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
- Gilgeous-Alexander makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Gilgeous-Alexander and Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging one per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Anfernee Simons' points (17.3 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 15 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- Simons is the top scorer from distance for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Nurkic is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Nuggets
L 113-107
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
W 134-131
Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
L 136-118
Home
4/1/2022
Pistons
L 110-101
Home
4/3/2022
Suns
W 117-96
Home
4/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/6/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/8/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/10/2022
Clippers
-
Away
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Rockets
L 115-98
Home
3/28/2022
Thunder
L 134-131
Home
3/30/2022
Pelicans
L 117-107
Home
4/1/2022
Spurs
L 130-111
Away
4/3/2022
Spurs
L 113-92
Away
4/5/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/7/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
4/8/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
4/10/2022
Jazz
-
Home