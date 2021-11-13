Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives in between Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) and forward-center Frank Kaminsky (8) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (5-7) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Kings

    • The Kings record 110.9 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 106.7 the Thunder allow.
    • Sacramento has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 106.7 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Thunder put up 12.4 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Kings give up (111.5).
    • Sacramento's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.
    • This season, the Kings have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.
    • Sacramento is 5-4 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
    • The Thunder's 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
    • Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Kings this season is Harrison Barnes, who averages 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
    • Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.7 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Sacramento steals leader is Fox, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyrese Haliburton, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 22.6 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Darius Bazley with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.4 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 6.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game).
    • Gilgeous-Alexander is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Giddey (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Bazley (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Pelicans

    W 112-99

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Hornets

    W 140-110

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Pacers

    L 94-91

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Suns

    L 109-104

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Spurs

    L 136-117

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Warriors

    L 103-82

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Clippers

    L 99-94

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Lakers

    W 107-104

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Spurs

    W 99-94

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-100

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

