The Sacramento Kings (5-7) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Kings

The Kings record 110.9 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 106.7 the Thunder allow.

Sacramento has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 106.7 points.

Oklahoma City has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Thunder put up 12.4 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Kings give up (111.5).

Sacramento's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.

This season, the Kings have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.

Sacramento is 5-4 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Thunder's 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Kings Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Kings this season is Harrison Barnes, who averages 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.7 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Sacramento steals leader is Fox, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyrese Haliburton, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 22.6 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game to his statistics.

The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Darius Bazley with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.4 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 6.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game).

Gilgeous-Alexander is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Giddey (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Bazley (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Pelicans W 112-99 Home 11/5/2021 Hornets W 140-110 Home 11/7/2021 Pacers L 94-91 Home 11/8/2021 Suns L 109-104 Home 11/10/2021 Spurs L 136-117 Away 11/12/2021 Thunder - Away 11/15/2021 Pistons - Away 11/17/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/19/2021 Raptors - Home 11/20/2021 Jazz - Home 11/22/2021 76ers - Home

