How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (5-7) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-6) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Kings
- The Kings record 110.9 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 106.7 the Thunder allow.
- Sacramento has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 106.7 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Thunder put up 12.4 fewer points per game (99.1) than the Kings give up (111.5).
- Sacramento's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 99.1 points.
- This season, the Kings have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.
- Sacramento is 5-4 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Thunder's 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
Kings Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Kings this season is Harrison Barnes, who averages 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
- Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.7 per game, while De'Aaron Fox is its best passer, averaging 6.2 assists in each contest.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Sacramento steals leader is Fox, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tyrese Haliburton, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer for the Thunder with 22.6 points per game. He also adds 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Oklahoma City leaders in rebounding and assists are Darius Bazley with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.4 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Josh Giddey with 6.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game).
- Gilgeous-Alexander is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Giddey (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Bazley (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Pelicans
W 112-99
Home
11/5/2021
Hornets
W 140-110
Home
11/7/2021
Pacers
L 94-91
Home
11/8/2021
Suns
L 109-104
Home
11/10/2021
Spurs
L 136-117
Away
11/12/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/19/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/20/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/22/2021
76ers
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Warriors
L 103-82
Away
11/1/2021
Clippers
L 99-94
Away
11/4/2021
Lakers
W 107-104
Away
11/7/2021
Spurs
W 99-94
Home
11/10/2021
Pelicans
W 108-100
Away
11/12/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/14/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/15/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/17/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
-
Away