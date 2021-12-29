Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Sacramento Kings (13-21) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Kings

    Kings vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kings

    -5.5

    224 points

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Thunder

    • The Kings record just 2.2 more points per game (109.9) than the Thunder allow (107.7).
    • Sacramento has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.
    • Oklahoma City has a 10-9 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
    • The Thunder score an average of 100.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow to opponents.
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.
    • Sacramento's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 100.1 points.
    • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.
    • The Kings' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 more rebounds than the Thunder average per game (10.2).
    • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at eighth.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Kings this season is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
    • Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.4 in each contest.
    • The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
    • Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey racks up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Luguentz Dort is dependable from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

