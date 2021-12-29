Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacramento Kings (13-21) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Kings
Key Stats for Kings vs. Thunder
- The Kings record just 2.2 more points per game (109.9) than the Thunder allow (107.7).
- Sacramento has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 10-9 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Thunder score an average of 100.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.
- Sacramento's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 100.1 points.
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.
- The Kings' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 more rebounds than the Thunder average per game (10.2).
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at eighth.
Kings Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Kings this season is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
- Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.4 in each contest.
- The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.
- Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is dependable from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
