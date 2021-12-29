Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (13-21) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Kings -5.5 224 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Thunder

The Kings record just 2.2 more points per game (109.9) than the Thunder allow (107.7).

Sacramento has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 107.7 points.

Oklahoma City has a 10-9 record when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Thunder score an average of 100.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.

Sacramento's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 100.1 points.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.

The Kings' 10.7 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 more rebounds than the Thunder average per game (10.2).

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at eighth.

Kings Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Kings this season is De'Aaron Fox, who averages 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

Harrison Barnes leads Sacramento in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.4 in each contest.

The Kings get the most three-point shooting production out of Buddy Hield, who knocks down 3.6 threes per game.

Haliburton is a standout on the defensive end for Sacramento, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch