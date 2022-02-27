Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (22-39) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Kings

The Thunder record 13.4 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Kings give up (115.1).

Oklahoma City is 6-1 when scoring more than 115.1 points.

When Sacramento allows fewer than 101.7 points, it is 4-1.

The Kings put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 108.4 the Thunder allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.4 points, Sacramento is 20-13.

Oklahoma City's record is 14-17 when it allows fewer than 109.9 points.

The Thunder are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Kings allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

This season, Sacramento has an 18-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists. Giddey averages 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, tallying 23.2 per game while tacking on 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Luguentz Dort, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.3 points and tacks on 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.

Harrison Barnes grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.6 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Barnes is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Bulls L 106-101 Away 2/14/2022 Knicks W 127-123 Away 2/16/2022 Spurs L 114-106 Home 2/24/2022 Suns L 124-104 Home 2/25/2022 Pacers W 129-125 Away 2/28/2022 Kings - Home 3/2/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/4/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/6/2022 Jazz - Home 3/8/2022 Bucks - Home 3/9/2022 Timberwolves - Away

