Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (22-39) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Kings

  • The Thunder record 13.4 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Kings give up (115.1).
  • Oklahoma City is 6-1 when scoring more than 115.1 points.
  • When Sacramento allows fewer than 101.7 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Kings put up an average of 109.9 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 108.4 the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 108.4 points, Sacramento is 20-13.
  • Oklahoma City's record is 14-17 when it allows fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Thunder are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • Oklahoma City has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
  • This season, Sacramento has an 18-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounds and assists. Giddey averages 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leading scorer, tallying 23.2 per game while tacking on 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
  • The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Luguentz Dort, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley lead Oklahoma City on the defensive end, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bazley in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox racks up 21.3 points and tacks on 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes grabs 6.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.6 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Bulls

L 106-101

Away

2/14/2022

Knicks

W 127-123

Away

2/16/2022

Spurs

L 114-106

Home

2/24/2022

Suns

L 124-104

Home

2/25/2022

Pacers

W 129-125

Away

2/28/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/2/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/4/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/6/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Wizards

W 123-110

Away

2/14/2022

Nets

L 109-85

Away

2/16/2022

Bulls

L 125-118

Away

2/24/2022

Nuggets

L 128-110

Home

2/26/2022

Nuggets

L 115-110

Away

2/28/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/2/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
