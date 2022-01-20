Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1

The San Antonio Spurs (16-28) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-29) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Spurs

Spurs vs Thunder Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Spurs

-7

221 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Thunder

  • The 110.5 points per game the Spurs record are only 2.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.6).
  • San Antonio has an 11-14 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 12-15 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Thunder's 100.8 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Spurs give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.2 points, Oklahoma City is 4-1.
  • San Antonio has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.
  • The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.
  • The Spurs average 11.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Thunder by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Spurs are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 16th.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.1 points per game to go with 8.8 assists.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 12.4 points a contest.
  • Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has tallied 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
  • Luguentz Dort makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

2 minutes ago
1597183576278
entertainment

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere

2 minutes ago
81hkZt-iUbL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere

2 minutes ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy