Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

The San Antonio Spurs (16-28) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-29) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -7 221 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Thunder

The 110.5 points per game the Spurs record are only 2.9 more points than the Thunder give up (107.6).

San Antonio has an 11-14 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.

Oklahoma City is 12-15 when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.

The Thunder's 100.8 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 111.2 the Spurs give up.

When it scores more than 111.2 points, Oklahoma City is 4-1.

San Antonio has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.8 points.

The Spurs are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.

The Spurs average 11.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Thunder by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 16th.

Spurs Players to Watch

The Spurs leader in points and assists is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.1 points per game to go with 8.8 assists.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 12.4 points a contest.

Keldon Johnson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spurs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch