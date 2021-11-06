Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-6) battle the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Spurs

    • The Thunder record 98.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 107.9 the Spurs give up.
    • San Antonio is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 98.0 points.
    • The Spurs score an average of 108.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Thunder give up.
    • When it scores more than 109.1 points, San Antonio is 1-3.
    • Oklahoma City is 1-4 when it allows fewer than 108.9 points.
    • The Thunder are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
    • This season, San Antonio has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.0% from the field.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Thunder this season is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
    • Darius Bazley is Oklahoma City's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.3 per game, while Josh Giddey is its best passer, averaging 6.1 assists in each contest.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Oklahoma City steals leader is Giddey, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bazley, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray averages 18.4 points and adds 8.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.9 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Lonnie Walker IV is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.1 per game.

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    Warriors

    L 106-98

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Lakers

    W 123-115

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Warriors

    L 103-82

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Clippers

    L 99-94

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Lakers

    W 107-104

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Mavericks

    L 104-99

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    W 102-93

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    L 131-118

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    L 109-108

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    W 102-89

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

