Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-6) battle the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Paycom Center
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Spurs
- The Thunder record 98.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 107.9 the Spurs give up.
- San Antonio is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 98.0 points.
- The Spurs score an average of 108.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Thunder give up.
- When it scores more than 109.1 points, San Antonio is 1-3.
- Oklahoma City is 1-4 when it allows fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Thunder are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
- This season, San Antonio has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.0% from the field.
Thunder Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Thunder this season is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
- Darius Bazley is Oklahoma City's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.3 per game, while Josh Giddey is its best passer, averaging 6.1 assists in each contest.
- Gilgeous-Alexander makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Oklahoma City steals leader is Giddey, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bazley, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray averages 18.4 points and adds 8.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.9 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Lonnie Walker IV is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.1 per game.
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
Warriors
L 106-98
Home
10/27/2021
Lakers
W 123-115
Home
10/30/2021
Warriors
L 103-82
Away
11/1/2021
Clippers
L 99-94
Away
11/4/2021
Lakers
W 107-104
Away
11/7/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/10/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/12/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/14/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/15/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/17/2021
Rockets
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Mavericks
L 104-99
Away
10/30/2021
Bucks
W 102-93
Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
L 131-118
Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
L 109-108
Home
11/5/2021
Magic
W 102-89
Away
11/7/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/10/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away