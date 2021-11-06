Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-6) battle the San Antonio Spurs (3-6) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Spurs

The Thunder record 98.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 107.9 the Spurs give up.

San Antonio is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 98.0 points.

The Spurs score an average of 108.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Thunder give up.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, San Antonio is 1-3.

Oklahoma City is 1-4 when it allows fewer than 108.9 points.

The Thunder are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

This season, San Antonio has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.0% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Thunder this season is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 23.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Darius Bazley is Oklahoma City's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.3 per game, while Josh Giddey is its best passer, averaging 6.1 assists in each contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thunder, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Oklahoma City steals leader is Giddey, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bazley, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray averages 18.4 points and adds 8.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.9 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Lonnie Walker IV is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.1 per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/26/2021 Warriors L 106-98 Home 10/27/2021 Lakers W 123-115 Home 10/30/2021 Warriors L 103-82 Away 11/1/2021 Clippers L 99-94 Away 11/4/2021 Lakers W 107-104 Away 11/7/2021 Spurs - Home 11/10/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/12/2021 Kings - Home 11/14/2021 Nets - Home 11/15/2021 Heat - Home 11/17/2021 Rockets - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule