How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-48) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (26-43) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at AT&T Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Spurs
-13.5
230.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Thunder
- The Spurs record 112.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 110.7 the Thunder allow.
- When San Antonio totals more than 110.7 points, it is 20-15.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 112.9 points, it is 16-21.
- The Thunder average 10.7 fewer points per game (102.8) than the Spurs give up (113.5).
- Oklahoma City has put together an 8-4 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
- San Antonio is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 102.8 points.
- The Spurs are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank sixth.
- The Spurs pull down 11.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.7 more rebounds than the Thunder average (10.4).
- The Spurs are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 12th.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.8 points and distributes 9.4 assists per game.
- Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.6 points a contest.
- Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Murray and Poeltl lead San Antonio on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Poeltl in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has tallied 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Thunder leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
