Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (11-13) battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Thunder
- The 104.8 points per game the Raptors put up are the same as the Thunder allow.
- Toronto has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 108.0 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 104.8 points, it is 6-6.
- The Thunder's 98.8 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 105.1 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.1 points, Oklahoma City is 4-1.
- Toronto has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.8 points.
- The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 22nd.
- The Raptors grab an average of 13.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Thunder by 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Thunder are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 19.8 points and distributing 6.1 assists.
- Precious Achiuwa is Toronto's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.0 points per game.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- The Toronto steals leader is Gary Trent Jr., who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Scottie Barnes, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in rebounds and assists with 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and tacks on 4.9 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)