    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    Northwest Division opponents meet when the Utah Jazz (0-0) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) at Vivint Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: Vivint Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Thunder vs. Jazz

    Jazz vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jazz

    -13.5

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Jazz vs. Thunder

    • Last year, the Jazz recorded only 0.8 more points per game (116.4) than the Thunder gave up (115.6).
    • When Utah totaled more than 115.6 points last season, it went 31-8.
    • When Oklahoma City gave up fewer than 116.4 points last season, it went 18-21.
    • The Thunder scored an average of 105.0 points per game last year, only 2.2 fewer points than the 107.2 the Jazz allowed to opponents.
    • When it scored more than 107.2 points last season, Oklahoma City went 17-10.
    • Utah's record was 28-1 when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points last season.
    • The Jazz were the top rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder finished fifth.
    • The Jazz and the Thunder were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Thunder were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished third.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game last season.
    • Rudy Gobert averaged 13.5 boards per game and Mike Conley dished out 6.0 assists per game.
    • Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Luguentz Dort put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Darius Bazley pulled down 7.2 rebounds per game, while Theo Maledon averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Dort knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Maledon and Derrick Favors were defensive standouts last season, with Maledon averaging 0.9 steals per game and Favors collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HSFB Fans
    MLS

    How to Watch Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

    31 minutes ago
    Denver Nuggets Bol Bol
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

    56 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco

    1 hour ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland

    1 hour ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. LMU

    1 hour ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy