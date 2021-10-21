Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Northwest Division opponents meet when the Utah Jazz (0-0) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) at Vivint Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -13.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Thunder

Last year, the Jazz recorded only 0.8 more points per game (116.4) than the Thunder gave up (115.6).

When Utah totaled more than 115.6 points last season, it went 31-8.

When Oklahoma City gave up fewer than 116.4 points last season, it went 18-21.

The Thunder scored an average of 105.0 points per game last year, only 2.2 fewer points than the 107.2 the Jazz allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 107.2 points last season, Oklahoma City went 17-10.

Utah's record was 28-1 when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points last season.

The Jazz were the top rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder finished fifth.

The Jazz and the Thunder were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Thunder were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Jazz finished third.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell averaged 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game last season.

Rudy Gobert averaged 13.5 boards per game and Mike Conley dished out 6.0 assists per game.

Mitchell knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.

Conley averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Gobert compiled 2.7 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch