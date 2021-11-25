How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (11-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz
- The Jazz average 112.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 106.0 the Thunder allow.
- When Utah puts up more than 106.0 points, it is 11-2.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 112.5 points, it is 5-7.
- The Thunder put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (98.7) than the Jazz allow (103.4).
- Oklahoma City is 4-1 when it scores more than 103.4 points.
- Utah has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.7 points.
- The Jazz make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Utah is 10-3 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 43.6% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma City has compiled a 2-1 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
- Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Heat
L 111-105
Home
11/16/2021
76ers
W 120-85
Home
11/18/2021
Raptors
W 119-103
Home
11/20/2021
Kings
W 123-105
Away
11/22/2021
Grizzlies
L 119-118
Home
11/24/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/26/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/27/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/29/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Celtics
-
Home
12/5/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Heat
L 103-90
Home
11/17/2021
Rockets
W 101-89
Home
11/19/2021
Bucks
L 96-89
Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
L 111-105
Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
L 113-101
Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
-
Away