    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) bring the ball up the court defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (11-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Paycom Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz average 112.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 106.0 the Thunder allow.
    • When Utah puts up more than 106.0 points, it is 11-2.
    • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 112.5 points, it is 5-7.
    • The Thunder put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (98.7) than the Jazz allow (103.4).
    • Oklahoma City is 4-1 when it scores more than 103.4 points.
    • Utah has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.7 points.
    • The Jazz make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
    • Utah is 10-3 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
    • The Thunder are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 43.6% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.
    • Oklahoma City has compiled a 2-1 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.
    • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Heat

    L 111-105

    Home

    11/16/2021

    76ers

    W 120-85

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    W 119-103

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Kings

    W 123-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 119-118

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    L 103-90

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    W 101-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    L 96-89

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-101

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

