Nov 22, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) bring the ball up the court defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-11) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (11-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz

The Jazz average 112.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 106.0 the Thunder allow.

When Utah puts up more than 106.0 points, it is 11-2.

When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 112.5 points, it is 5-7.

The Thunder put up only 4.7 fewer points per game (98.7) than the Jazz allow (103.4).

Oklahoma City is 4-1 when it scores more than 103.4 points.

Utah has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 98.7 points.

The Jazz make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Utah is 10-3 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Thunder are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 43.6% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 2-1 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jazz this season is Donovan Mitchell, who averages 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, averaging 14.9 per game, while Mike Conley leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.6 in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey puts up 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 20.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Heat L 111-105 Home 11/16/2021 76ers W 120-85 Home 11/18/2021 Raptors W 119-103 Home 11/20/2021 Kings W 123-105 Away 11/22/2021 Grizzlies L 119-118 Home 11/24/2021 Thunder - Away 11/26/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/27/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/29/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/3/2021 Celtics - Home 12/5/2021 Cavaliers - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule