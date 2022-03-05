Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) will look to break a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (39-22) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz

  • The Thunder put up 102.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 107.4 the Jazz give up.
  • When Oklahoma City puts up more than 107.4 points, it is 11-7.
  • When Utah allows fewer than 102.1 points, it is 16-3.
  • The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 108.7 the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Utah has put together a 36-9 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 17-28 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.1 points.
  • The Thunder are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 9-6 overall.
  • The Jazz have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
  • Utah has put together a 31-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.8 rebounds and distributes 6.4 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest.
  • Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who drops 23.1 points a game in addition to his 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
  • Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Darius Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell's points (25.6 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.
  • Rudy Gobert grabs 14.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.5 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mitchell hits 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.2 per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Suns

L 124-104

Home

2/25/2022

Pacers

W 129-125

Away

2/28/2022

Kings

L 131-110

Home

3/2/2022

Nuggets

W 119-107

Away

3/4/2022

Timberwolves

L 138-101

Home

3/6/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/13/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/14/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/16/2022

Spurs

-

Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Lakers

L 106-101

Away

2/25/2022

Mavericks

W 114-109

Home

2/27/2022

Suns

W 118-114

Away

3/2/2022

Rockets

W 132-127

Away

3/4/2022

Pelicans

L 124-90

Away

3/6/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/7/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/9/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/11/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/12/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/14/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
