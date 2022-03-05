Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) will look to break a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (39-22) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Jazz

The Thunder put up 102.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 107.4 the Jazz give up.

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 107.4 points, it is 11-7.

When Utah allows fewer than 102.1 points, it is 16-3.

The Jazz's 114.1 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 108.7 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Utah has put together a 36-9 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

Oklahoma City has a 17-28 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.1 points.

The Thunder are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 9-6 overall.

The Jazz have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

Utah has put together a 31-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

The Thunder leader in rebounds and assist is Josh Giddey, who grabs 7.8 rebounds and distributes 6.4 assists per game along with scoring 12.5 points per contest.

Oklahoma City's leading scorer is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who drops 23.1 points a game in addition to his 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Darius Bazley leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell's points (25.6 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.

Rudy Gobert grabs 14.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.5 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Utah rebounding leaderboard.

Mitchell hits 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.2 per game.

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Suns L 124-104 Home 2/25/2022 Pacers W 129-125 Away 2/28/2022 Kings L 131-110 Home 3/2/2022 Nuggets W 119-107 Away 3/4/2022 Timberwolves L 138-101 Home 3/6/2022 Jazz - Home 3/8/2022 Bucks - Home 3/9/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/13/2022 Grizzlies - Home 3/14/2022 Hornets - Home 3/16/2022 Spurs - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule