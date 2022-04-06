Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (47-32) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-55) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Thunder vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jazz
-18
224.5 points
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Thunder
- The 113.5 points per game the Jazz put up are just 2.4 more points than the Thunder allow (111.1).
- Utah has a 36-7 record when putting up more than 111.1 points.
- Oklahoma City is 19-29 when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Thunder put up an average of 104 points per game, just four fewer points than the 108 the Jazz allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108 points, Oklahoma City is 12-13.
- Utah's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 104 points.
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
- The Jazz's 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder average per game (10.4).
- The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who puts up 26 points per game along with 5.3 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.4 points per game.
- The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.5 threes per game.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collects 24.5 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Darius Bazley's stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Oklahoma City rebounding leaderboard.
- Gilgeous-Alexander makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Bazley (one block per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)