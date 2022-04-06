Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Apr 5, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (47-32) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-55) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Vivint Arena

Betting Information for Thunder vs. Jazz

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -18 224.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Thunder

The 113.5 points per game the Jazz put up are just 2.4 more points than the Thunder allow (111.1).

Utah has a 36-7 record when putting up more than 111.1 points.

Oklahoma City is 19-29 when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.

The Thunder put up an average of 104 points per game, just four fewer points than the 108 the Jazz allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 108 points, Oklahoma City is 12-13.

Utah's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 104 points.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Jazz's 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 more rebounds than the Thunder average per game (10.4).

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at 10th.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz leader in points and assists is Donovan Mitchell, who puts up 26 points per game along with 5.3 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 14.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.4 points per game.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.5 threes per game.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch