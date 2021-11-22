How to Watch Thunder at Hawks

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After dropping six straight, the Hawks are on a four-game winning streak that they are looking to continue Monday.
    Author:

    The Hawks (8–9) are starting to put the pieces together, winning four games in a row after losing six in a row. The Thunder (6–10) come to town Monday, a scrappy young team that gives themselves a chance to win every night.

    How to Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hawks struck balance with seven players in double figures on their way to their fourth-straight win against the Hornets.

    In their last four games, the Hawks are scoring 118.5 points per game and are giving up 103.75 points to their opponents (+14.75 point differential). They knocked off the Bucks, Celtics and Hornets in that span, all projected playoff teams, as well as the Magic.

    The Hawks are up to ninth in points per game (109.4) and down to 21st (109.2) in points allowed.

    They will be without Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) and De’Andre Hunter (wrist) with Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) listed as Questionable. The Thunder have their young star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) listed as Questionable.

    This season, the Thunder are working in rookie Josh Giddey (10 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game) with established young talents in Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.

    The young perimeter trio are averaging 47 points, 16.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 4.3 steals plus blocks per game. While the offense is coming along slowly, the team plays hard and is one of the scrappier defenses in the league (No. 12, 105.6 opponents points per game).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) on the way to the basket during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Celtics

    1 minute ago
    November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Hawks

    1 minute ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

    31 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Wizards

    31 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sabres

    31 minutes ago
    Villanova
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova at Pennsylvania

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hofstra at Richmond

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Georgia

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy