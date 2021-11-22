How to Watch Thunder at Hawks

After dropping six straight, the Hawks are on a four-game winning streak that they are looking to continue Monday.

The Hawks (8–9) are starting to put the pieces together, winning four games in a row after losing six in a row. The Thunder (6–10) come to town Monday, a scrappy young team that gives themselves a chance to win every night.

How to Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks today:

The Hawks struck balance with seven players in double figures on their way to their fourth-straight win against the Hornets.

In their last four games, the Hawks are scoring 118.5 points per game and are giving up 103.75 points to their opponents (+14.75 point differential). They knocked off the Bucks, Celtics and Hornets in that span, all projected playoff teams, as well as the Magic.

The Hawks are up to ninth in points per game (109.4) and down to 21st (109.2) in points allowed.

They will be without Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) and De’Andre Hunter (wrist) with Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) listed as Questionable. The Thunder have their young star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) listed as Questionable.

This season, the Thunder are working in rookie Josh Giddey (10 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game) with established young talents in Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.

The young perimeter trio are averaging 47 points, 16.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 4.3 steals plus blocks per game. While the offense is coming along slowly, the team plays hard and is one of the scrappier defenses in the league (No. 12, 105.6 opponents points per game).

