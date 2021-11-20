How to Watch Thunder at Celtics

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night, the Thunder will continue their road trip as they go to Boston to take on the Celtics.
    Author:

    Coming off of a huge 22-point win over the Lakers, the Celtics will host the Thunder on Saturday night. To this point in the season, both teams have been solid but haven’t been able to climb the standings.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics:

    Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Time: 7:30p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma City is still projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season but has gotten off to a better start than expected. The Thunder's 6-9 record is good for 10th in the Western Conference.

    A trio of guards has led the way for the Thunder thus far, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey all having exceptional seasons. For OKC, it’s about whether this level of success is sustainable.

    Boston is much better than its 8-8 record shows but has the chance to get above .500 today against the Thunder. That’s been the case for many Eastern Conference teams this season, as slow starts have resulted in the standings being interesting early on.

    Dennis Schröder will have the opportunity to continue his hot streak against his former team in this contest. He’s averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Celtics in his last seven games.

    Both teams will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup, meaning rotations could look a bit different than normal.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    ole miss football
    College Football

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_17194573
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Hawks

    32 seconds ago
    oregon ducks football
    College Football

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_17195317
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Celtics

    32 seconds ago
    tennessee volunteers football
    College Football

    How to Watch South Alabama at Tennessee

    32 seconds ago
    baseball field
    Baseball

    How to Watch Arizona Fall League Championship

    30 minutes ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch Crawford vs. Porter, Preliminaries

    30 minutes ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Flyers

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17189934
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Maple Leafs

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy