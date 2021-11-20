How to Watch Thunder at Celtics

On Saturday night, the Thunder will continue their road trip as they go to Boston to take on the Celtics.

Coming off of a huge 22-point win over the Lakers, the Celtics will host the Thunder on Saturday night. To this point in the season, both teams have been solid but haven’t been able to climb the standings.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics:

Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Time: 7:30p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Oklahoma City is still projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season but has gotten off to a better start than expected. The Thunder's 6-9 record is good for 10th in the Western Conference.

A trio of guards has led the way for the Thunder thus far, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey all having exceptional seasons. For OKC, it’s about whether this level of success is sustainable.

Boston is much better than its 8-8 record shows but has the chance to get above .500 today against the Thunder. That’s been the case for many Eastern Conference teams this season, as slow starts have resulted in the standings being interesting early on.

Dennis Schröder will have the opportunity to continue his hot streak against his former team in this contest. He’s averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Celtics in his last seven games.

Both teams will be on the second night of a back-to-back in this matchup, meaning rotations could look a bit different than normal.

