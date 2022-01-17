How to Watch Thunder vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks look to keep rolling at home when they host the Thunder on Monday.

The Dallas Mavericks have not so quietly turned into one of the better teams in the Western Conference. After they had a very inconsistent start to the season, they have put it all together and are starting to move up the ladder as they currently sit fifth.

They're looking to build on their four-game home winning streak when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off a dominating victory against Orlando.

How to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

The Mavericks could get even better as their are rumors that the Indiana Pacers are wanting to trade Myles Turner and the Mavericks might be in the running to get the great center. If Dallas adds any more pieces like that, the whole league should be on notice. Their time is now.

Oklahoma City will look to stop their momentum with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who the team got from the Clippers, who are looking more and more like the real deal with him averaging 22.4 points per game.

They've lost four of their last five though and looking to bounce back from their last game against Cleveland which was a close five-point affair. Can they pull off the upset on the road?

