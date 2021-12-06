How to Watch Thunder at Pistons

Two teams at the bottom of their respective conferences look to get a win on the board in NBA action Monday night.

In their last outing, the Thunder (6–16) were trounced by an NBA record 73 points by the Grizzlies. They were without star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant and still found a way to win. The Pistons (4–18) lost to the Suns, who were without Devin Booker and were on the second night of a back-to-back.

On Monday, these two teams will face off as both look to get on track.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the first game between these two teams this season. The Pistons are on an eight-game losing streak and have the second-worst scoring offense in the NBA.

The only offense struggling more is the last-place Thunder.

One huge bright spot for the Pistons is rookie and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. In his last four games, he is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals plus blocks on 47-42-71 splits.

The Pistons will be without Kelly Olynyk (knee) while the Thunder will be without Kenrich Williams (ankle) and list rookie Josh Giddey (Illness) and Derrick Favors (illness) as day-to-day.

Giddey was named Rookie of the Month for November in the Western Conference. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder on 37-23-70 splits. He has been one of the very few bright spots early in the season for the Thunder.

Regional restrictions may apply.