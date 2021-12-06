How to Watch Thunder at Pistons

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams at the bottom of their respective conferences look to get a win on the board in NBA action Monday night.
    Author:

    In their last outing, the Thunder (6–16) were trounced by an NBA record 73 points by the Grizzlies. They were without star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant and still found a way to win. The Pistons (4–18) lost to the Suns, who were without Devin Booker and were on the second night of a back-to-back.

    On Monday, these two teams will face off as both look to get on track.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons today:

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the first game between these two teams this season. The Pistons are on an eight-game losing streak and have the second-worst scoring offense in the NBA.

    The only offense struggling more is the last-place Thunder.

    One huge bright spot for the Pistons is rookie and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. In his last four games, he is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals plus blocks on 47-42-71 splits.

    The Pistons will be without Kelly Olynyk (knee) while the Thunder will be without Kenrich Williams (ankle) and list rookie Josh Giddey (Illness) and Derrick Favors (illness) as day-to-day.

    Giddey was named Rookie of the Month for November in the Western Conference. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder on 37-23-70 splits. He has been one of the very few bright spots early in the season for the Thunder.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    washington capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Capitals

    3 minutes ago
    Devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators at Devils

    3 minutes ago
    Flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Avalanche at Flyers

    3 minutes ago
    pacers myles turner
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Hornets

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Caris LeVert (22) defend during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Pistons

    3 minutes ago
    illinois
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois at Iowa

    3 minutes ago
    nc state indiana women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Indiana

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy