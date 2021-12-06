How to Watch Thunder at Pistons

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In their last outing, the Thunder (6–16) were trounced by an NBA record 73 points by the Grizzlies. They were without star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant and still found a way to win. The Pistons (4–18) lost to the Suns, who were without Devin Booker and were on the second night of a back-to-back.
On Monday, these two teams will face off as both look to get on track.
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons today:
Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
This is the first game between these two teams this season. The Pistons are on an eight-game losing streak and have the second-worst scoring offense in the NBA.
The only offense struggling more is the last-place Thunder.
One huge bright spot for the Pistons is rookie and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. In his last four games, he is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals plus blocks on 47-42-71 splits.
The Pistons will be without Kelly Olynyk (knee) while the Thunder will be without Kenrich Williams (ankle) and list rookie Josh Giddey (Illness) and Derrick Favors (illness) as day-to-day.
Giddey was named Rookie of the Month for November in the Western Conference. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder on 37-23-70 splits. He has been one of the very few bright spots early in the season for the Thunder.
Regional restrictions may apply.