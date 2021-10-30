How to Watch Thunder at Warriors

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fresh off an upset of the Lakers, the Thunder head to the Bay Area to face Stephen Curry and the Warriors.
    Author:

    In the first game of a three-game West Coast swing, the Thunder (1-4) face off against the Warriors (4-1) for the second time this week, looking to avenge a 106-98 loss to Golden State at home on Tuesday night. 

    The Warriors enter this contest coming off their first loss of the season when Memphis snagged a 104-101 road win on Thursday.

    Stephen Curry is red-hot to start the season, averaging 30.4 points per game so far, well above the 24 he put up against OKC on Tuesday night.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    You can stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In their last matchup, OKC raced out to an 11-point halftime lead and led by as many as 12 points in the third when Golden State began to chip away at the lead. The Warriors buried 61% of their shots in the third quarter, eventually outscoring OKC 58-39 in the second half on their way to an eight-point road win.

    The Thunder earned their first win of the season on Wednesday with a 123-115 home win against the Lakers who were playing without LeBron James. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 27 points, going 5-of-11 from three-point range while hauling in nine rebounds. Rookie guard Josh Giddey recorded the first double-double of his career with 18 points and 10 assists in the win.

    Golden State has eight of the last 12 against OKC, including four in a row dating back to November of 2019. 

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
