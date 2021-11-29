How to Watch Thunder at Rockets

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Monday night in NBA action, the Thunder are set to travel to Houston to take on the Rockets.
    The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Monday night after a long holiday weekend and plenty of good matchups. Tonight, there are some good games to watch as well. Outside of their top contenders playing, the Thunder taking on the Rockets in Houston is an under-the-radar matchup to keep an eye on for fans.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29th, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Thunder have ended up compiling a 6-13 record. They are coming off of a tough 101-99 loss against the Wizards. In that game, Oklahoma City saw Lu Dort score 21 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

    On the other side of the court, the Rockets come in with an even rougher start to the season. Houston is just 3-16 ahead of this game against OKC. They knocked off the Hornets in a surprising overtime win last time out by a final score of 146-143.

    Both of these teams are still in rebuilding phases and are nowhere near being a contender in the tough Western Conference. However, they are fairly evenly matched. This should be a very entertaining game to watch for fans.

