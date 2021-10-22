How to Watch Thunder at Rockets

    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the Thunder and Rockets both looking for their first win of the year, they will face off on Friday night in Houston.
    The Rockets and Thunder are both going to be interesting teams to watch throughout the 2021-22 NBA season. Both teams are full of young talent that will need to develop for them to get back to winning consistently. However, they are both full of dynamic young talent that will be fun to watch in the meantime.

    On Friday night, the Thunder will the road to take on the Rockets in each team's second game of the year.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

    Live Stream Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For the Thunder, they started their season with a rough 107-86 loss against the Jazz. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the only bright spot, scoring 18 points. Josh Giddey, the Thunder's first-round pick, scored just four points but he did grab 10 rebounds.

    Houston was in a very similar situation in their first game, losing to the Timberwolves 124-106. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green, struggled in his pro debut with just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting. Christian Wood had a solid game for the Rockets, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

    Both of these teams are likely in for a long season. They aren't likely to be postseason contenders, but if their young talent develops well, they could be back to relevance soon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

