How to Watch Thunder at Clippers

A pair of one-win teams face off Monday night in Los Angeles as the Thunder meet the Clippers.

The Thunder (1–5) will head on the road Monday to face the Clippers (1–4) in a battle of teams near the bottom of the Western Conference.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While both teams have just one win so far this season, the franchises are in very different positions.

Oklahoma City is in the midst of a rebuild. Four of the team's starters are 23 year old or younger, including star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Rookie Josh Giddey is averaging 28.2 minutes per game. The team's veteran presence, Derrick Favors, has started three games.

The Clippers entered the year with high expectations, but with Kawhi Leonard sidelined after an ACL tear, possibly for the whole season, Los Angeles has stumbled.

Paul George leads the team with 27.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, but the team does not have much inside presence. Starting center Ivica Zubac averages just 21.6 minutes per game.

Four Clippers players are averaging double-digit points: George, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe.

Regional restrictions may apply.