How to Watch Thunder at Lakers

    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their road trip in Los Angeles against the Lakers.
    Author:

    The Oklahoma City Thunder have won just one game through their first seven. However, that lone win came at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The Lakers have been solid this season with a 5-3 record despite having a new look team that takes time to mesh. They will host the Thunder at Staples Center in this home game.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    When the Thunder beat the Lakers, it was on a 26-point comeback. Without LeBron James, Los Angeles simply wasn’t able to keep its lead.

    Since that game, the Lakers have won three consecutive games. If they’re going to beat the rebuilding Thunder, it starts with shutting down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The last time they matched up, he had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

    When these teams played earlier in the season, LeBron James was out due to injury. Once again tonight that will be the case, as the Lakers look to avenge their loss without their top superstar.

    Regardless of the stage at which the Thunder are at in their rebuild, they always put up a fight. The Lakers will have to bring their best effort if they’re going to come out on top. Oklahoma City hasn't played since Monday, meaning it will be well rested.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks for a basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
