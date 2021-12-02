How to Watch Thunder at Grizzlies

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Thunder look to get back in the win column while the Grizzlies defend home court without their biggest star.
    Author:

    The Thunder look to get back on the right track when they travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. The Thunder played the Rockets in back-to-back games and didn't come away with a win. Last night, OKC led at the end of three quarters, but Houston was able to rally and ultimately win 114-110. 

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was the Rockets' first road win of the season and their fourth win in a row. Before this streak, they only had one win on the season. The loss was Oklahoma City's seventh in a row. 

    The road doesn't get much easier, as Memphis has won their last two games and is in the thick of the Western Conference standings, sitting fifth with an 11-10 record. The Grizzlies nearly beat Sacramento by 30 at home and then traveled to Toronto and beat the Raptors 98-91 without star Ja Morant. 

    Jaren Jackson Jr. stepped up big, leading the team with 25 points and willing them to a win in a game that was tight entering the fourth. Morant will be out for several weeks with a knee injury, so the Grizz will have to replicate that formula they used in Toronto to keep pace. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    jaren jackson grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Grizzlies

    43 seconds ago
    clemson women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

    43 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Miami at Maryland

    43 seconds ago
    dak prescott cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Saints

    43 seconds ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Predators

    43 seconds ago
    Minnesota Wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Wild

    43 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    new york islanders
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Islanders

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy