How to Watch Thunder at Grizzlies

The Thunder look to get back in the win column while the Grizzlies defend home court without their biggest star.

The Thunder look to get back on the right track when they travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. The Thunder played the Rockets in back-to-back games and didn't come away with a win. Last night, OKC led at the end of three quarters, but Houston was able to rally and ultimately win 114-110.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

It was the Rockets' first road win of the season and their fourth win in a row. Before this streak, they only had one win on the season. The loss was Oklahoma City's seventh in a row.

The road doesn't get much easier, as Memphis has won their last two games and is in the thick of the Western Conference standings, sitting fifth with an 11-10 record. The Grizzlies nearly beat Sacramento by 30 at home and then traveled to Toronto and beat the Raptors 98-91 without star Ja Morant.

Jaren Jackson Jr. stepped up big, leading the team with 25 points and willing them to a win in a game that was tight entering the fourth. Morant will be out for several weeks with a knee injury, so the Grizz will have to replicate that formula they used in Toronto to keep pace.

