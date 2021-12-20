How to Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

The Thunder are set to travel to Memphis for a tough matchup against the Grizzlies on Monday night.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

The Thunder have opened up the year with a 9–19 record. They are still in the middle of a rebuild, but they need to start showing signs of progress. Oklahoma City has a lot of talent on its roster, but there is still a lot of work to do moving forward.

On the other side, the Grizzlies are looking like a possible contender. Even with Ja Morant missing time due to a knee injury, Memphis holds a 19–12 record entering tonight's game. Morant is also due to return in the near future.

Make sure to tune in to this game to see who comes out with the win. While the Thunder don't have a great record, they are a very scrappy team.

