How to Watch Thunder at Bucks

    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The rising Oklahoma City Thunder will head to Milwaukee on Friday night to take on the Bucks.
    The Bucks have struggled at home this season, going 2-4 on their own court. With that in mind, they’ll have a good opportunity to improve that record as they host the  Thunder on Friday night.

    Date: November 19, 2021

    Time: 8:00p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Thunder don’t project to be a playoff team this season but have had quite a bit of success to this point. Expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, they’ve won six of their last 10 games and are now 10th in the West.

    While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been spectacular for Oklahoma City, Luguentz Dort has been the team’s best player of late. He’s scored 20 or more points in five consecutive games, carrying the team offensively.

    The reigning champion Bucks have experienced a strange season, sitting outside of the playoff picture at 7-8 after winning a championship. A victory against the Thunder would bring them to .500 on the season as they look to slowly climb back up the standings.

    Milwaukee has been without several key players at points throughout the early part of the season, which hasn’t helped its record. With that in mind, it still has plenty of time to get back to being a top team in the NBA.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the best players in the NBA, hoping to push the Bucks to a win at home on Friday.

