How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks

    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the NBA preseason in full swing, the Thunder are set for a road matchup Sunday against the Bucks.
    Author:

    The NBA preseason is underway. On Sunday, the Thunder will hit the road for an exhibition game against the defending champion Bucks.

    How to Watch: Thunder at Bucks

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Thunder at Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bucks are expected to be a title contender once again this season, while the Thunder are a rebuilding team with a ton of young talent that needs to develop.

    So far this preseason, the Bucks have gone 0–2. They have lost to both the Grizzlies and Nets. In their last game, a 119–115 loss against Brooklyn, the Bucks saw a big performance from second-year forward Jordan Nwora, who scored 30 points and knocked down six of his 10 three-point attempts.

    The Thunder are 0–1 so far in preseason action. Oklahoma City lost to the Hornets 113–97 in its preseason opener. Despite the loss, the Thunder received a heartening performance from rookie guard Josh Giddey, who scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

    These two teams both feature talented rosters looking to gear up for the regular season. Tune in Sunday to catch the NBA preseason action.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

