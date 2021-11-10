How to Watch Thunder at Pelicans

The Thunder, who are showing resiliency in the early stages of the season, head to New Orleans to face the Pelicans, who are looking for their first home win.

In each of their three wins this season, the Thunder have come from at least 16 points down to mount comeback victories. They are hopeful they won’t fall behind the injury-riddled Pelicans today, as Oklahoma City looks to notch its first wire-to-wire win this season.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans:

Match Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC with 22.4 points per game, including 28 in a win against the Lakers on Thursday night. With a win tonight, the Thunder would have their first three-game winning streak since winning three straight in January of 2021, one of which came against the Pelicans.

New Orleans has had a difficult run to start this season, winning just once in its first 11 games. The face of the franchise, Zion Williamson, has been sidelined with offseason foot surgery.

Add in Brandon Ingram (hip contusion) and Herbert Jones (ankle) being day-to-day and the Pelicans have found themselves with a short bench for rookie head coach Willie Green.

Australian rookie guard Josh Giddey has adapted well to the NBA game so far, averaging 10.1 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists through the first nine games. He's establishing himself as the primary facilitator allowing Gilgeous-Alexander to play off the ball and score from anywhere on the floor.

Should New Orleans get the services of Ingram back into the lineup, his 25 points per game scoring would be a welcome return. Center Jonas Valančiūnas has picked up the slack in Ingram’s absence, leading the Pelicans in scoring in five of the last six games including four times over 20 points since Ingram has been out.