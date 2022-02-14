How to Watch Thunder vs. Knicks

The Thunder are set to travel to New York to face off against the Knicks on Monday night in NBA action.

With the NBA All-Star break right around the corner, teams are looking to finish the first part of the season strong. There will be plenty of good games to watch on Monday night around the league with one of them featuring the Thunder traveling to New York to take on the Knicks. Both teams have struggled this season, but the game should still be very entertaining.

How to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Thunder hold a 17-39 record and are headed for another top draft pick. Oklahoma City has a great core to build around, but it needs to add more pieces before getting back into playoff contention. In their last game, the Thunder ended up losing to the Bulls by a final score of 106-101.

The Knicks are 25-32 at this point in the year and are struggling. New York started the season expected to be a serious contender in the Eastern Conference, but that simply has not been the case. Last time out, the Knicks ended up losing to the Trail Blazers by a final score of 112-103.

While the Knicks should win this game, they are coming off of an awful loss against Portland. New York has to get back on the winning track if they want to work their way into the postseason.

Regional restrictions may apply.