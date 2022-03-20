How to Watch Thunder vs. Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the regular season winding down, the Thunder are set to take on the Magic on Sunday evening.

As the 2021-22 NBA season comes down the final stretch run ahead of the playoffs, many teams are vying for playoff seeding or play-in tournament berths. On the other side of things, there are a lot of teams in play for the top five selections in the NBA Draft that wouldn't mind losing. Two of those teams will face off tonight when the Thunder take on the Magic in Orlando.

How to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Thunder hold a 20-50 record, but have to feel good about the young talent they have. Sam Presti has done an excellent job of building a core for the future. In its last game, Oklahoma City ended up losing to the Heat by a final score of 120-108.

The Magic are just 18-53. If the season ended today, Orlando would have the second-best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Last time out, the Magic came up short against the Pistons by a final score of 134-120.

Neither of these two teams has a chance at the playoffs. However, there will be plenty of good young talent to watch in this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

