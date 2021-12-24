How to Watch Thunder at Suns

On Thursday night, the Suns will host the surging Thunder in this prime NBA matchup.

Both the Thunder and Suns are on winning streaks entering today’s game. With that in mind, the Suns are still the much better team, and their record reflects that.

Either way, the Oklahoma City is playing great basketball right now and has defeated three consecutive Western Conference playoff teams.

Rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has once again been the Thunder’s best player this season, shining bright in the biggest moments. On the season, he’s averaging 21.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma City has looked solid as of late, winning five of its last eight games. Either way, the Thunder are projected to be near the top of the 2022 NBA Draft order when it’s all said and done.

The Suns have the NBA’s best record at 25-5 after making a trip to the NBA Finals last season. One of the best-constructed rosters in the league, they’re a balanced team that plays great together.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker have proven to be a deadly backcourt, scoring from all three levels and facilitating the Phoenix offense. Additionally, the Suns have an elite defender in Mikal Bridges and a dominant big in Deandre Ayton.

Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off of an impressive triple-double, as he carries that momentum into today’s game against Phoenix.

