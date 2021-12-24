How to Watch Thunder at Suns

Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night, the Suns will host the surging Thunder in this prime NBA matchup.
    Author:

    Both the Thunder and Suns are on winning streaks entering today’s game. With that in mind, the Suns are still the much better team, and their record reflects that.

    Either way, the Oklahoma City is playing great basketball right now and has defeated three consecutive Western Conference playoff teams.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live Stream: You can stream Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has once again been the Thunder’s best player this season, shining bright in the biggest moments. On the season, he’s averaging 21.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

    Oklahoma City has looked solid as of late, winning five of its last eight games. Either way, the Thunder are projected to be near the top of the 2022 NBA Draft order when it’s all said and done.

    The Suns have the NBA’s best record at 25-5 after making a trip to the NBA Finals last season. One of the best-constructed rosters in the league, they’re a balanced team that plays great together.

    Chris Paul and Devin Booker have proven to be a deadly backcourt, scoring from all three levels and facilitating the Phoenix offense. Additionally, the Suns have an elite defender in Mikal Bridges and a dominant big in Deandre Ayton.

    Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off of an impressive triple-double, as he carries that momentum into today’s game against Phoenix.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Jazz

    2 minutes ago
    phoenix suns devin booker
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Suns

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 108-94. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talk during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 108-94. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (5) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) react to the final whistle at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) block the shot of Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) but is called for a foul in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy