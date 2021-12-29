How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a win and look to keep rolling against the Sacramento Kings.

This season was designed to be another in the rebuild of the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20) and the first in the new age of the Sacramento Kings (13-21). The Thunder have lived up to their billing, while the Kings are closer to the bottom of the Western Conference than they had hoped.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California Plus

Live Stream Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings on fuboTV:

The Thunder are purposely structuring this season to get another high lottery pick, while the Kings are trying to end the NBA’s longest current playoff drought. However, the teams are one win apart near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

This season the teams have only played once, with the Thunder getting the thrilling 105-103 win at home.

That win feels like a lifetime ago, as the Kings have since fired Luke Walton and the Thunder have been developing rookie Josh Giddey into one of the better rookies from the 2021 NBA Draft.

In that game, the Thunder came back from a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter before Lu Dort made the game-winning layup with one second on the clock.

The Kings fell apart in the fourth quarter, scoring only 17 points, while the Thunder caught fire, going for 28 points on 11-of-24 shooting to steal the win.

