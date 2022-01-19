How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

The Thunder travel to San Antonio to take on a Spurs team that has lost 10 of their last 12 games.

The Spurs are coming off a 121-107 loss to the Suns and are hoping to beat a Thunder team that is currently in a free fall.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Thunder have lost seven of their last eight games and will go on a three-game road trip. The Spurs have a three-game homestand and are looking to turn their season around.

Two of the next three games for the Spurs will be against the Sixers and the Nets.

Both teams are close to the bottom of the standings; however, both teams also have some very intriguing players to watch.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the Thunder in points per game with 22.7 points. However, Josh Giddey is leading the team in rebounds and assists.

Dejounte Murray from the Spurs is leading the team in points and assists per game. Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Murray are two of the young stars in the NBA right now. Tune in to see which comes out on top.

