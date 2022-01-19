Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Thunder travel to San Antonio to take on a Spurs team that has lost 10 of their last 12 games.

The Spurs are coming off a 121-107 loss to the Suns and are hoping to beat a Thunder team that is currently in a free fall.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Oklahoma City City Thunder San Antonio game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Thunder have lost seven of their last eight games and will go on a three-game road trip. The Spurs have a three-game homestand and are looking to turn their season around.

Two of the next three games for the Spurs will be against the Sixers and the Nets.

Both teams are close to the bottom of the standings; however, both teams also have some very intriguing players to watch.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the Thunder in points per game with 22.7 points. However, Josh Giddey is leading the team in rebounds and assists.

Dejounte Murray from the Spurs is leading the team in points and assists per game. Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Murray are two of the young stars in the NBA right now. Tune in to see which comes out on top. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17523063
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Mavericks

3 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and forward Trendon Watford (2) guard Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
boise state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy