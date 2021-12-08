How to Watch Thunder at Raptors

Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night, the Thunder will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against the Raptors.
    Author:

    While there are some elite showdowns around the NBA on Wednesday, there are also some under-the-radar games that should be very entertaining. One of those matchups will feature the Thunder taking on the Raptors in Toronto.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For the Thunder, this season has been all about developing young talent. They are just 7-16 coming into this game, but the future is a lot brighter than this season has been. Oklahoma City is coming off of a 114-103 win over the Pistons in its last game.

    On the other side of the court, the Raptors have gone 11-13 to open up the year. Toronto is re-tooling as well but has been more competitive than its record may indicate. If the Raptors want to get into the postseason or play-in tournament, they need to take care of business in games like this one.

    This should be a very entertaining matchup between two young and hungry teams. Toronto is the better team on paper, but these two teams are in for a battle. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

    2 minutes ago
    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Raptors

    2 minutes ago
    new jersey devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Devils

    32 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Avalanche vs. Rangers

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

    32 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pistons

    32 minutes ago
    joel embiid 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Hornets

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17295052
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

    32 minutes ago
    iowa women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Iowa State in Women's College Basketball

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy