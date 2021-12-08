How to Watch Thunder at Raptors

On Wednesday night, the Thunder will hit the road for an intriguing matchup against the Raptors.

While there are some elite showdowns around the NBA on Wednesday, there are also some under-the-radar games that should be very entertaining. One of those matchups will feature the Thunder taking on the Raptors in Toronto.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the Thunder, this season has been all about developing young talent. They are just 7-16 coming into this game, but the future is a lot brighter than this season has been. Oklahoma City is coming off of a 114-103 win over the Pistons in its last game.

On the other side of the court, the Raptors have gone 11-13 to open up the year. Toronto is re-tooling as well but has been more competitive than its record may indicate. If the Raptors want to get into the postseason or play-in tournament, they need to take care of business in games like this one.

This should be a very entertaining matchup between two young and hungry teams. Toronto is the better team on paper, but these two teams are in for a battle. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.