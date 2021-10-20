How to Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Basketball is back, and the Utah Jazz look to make a statement after last season's disappointing finish when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
    Author:

    Last season the Jazz finished with the best record in the NBA during the slightly shortened regular season. They came up short in the playoffs, mostly due to injuries, and will have even more motivation this season to win the first championship in franchise history. 

    Their opponent to start the season has the exact opposite goal, as they continue their long rebuild.

    How to Watch: Thunder at Jazz

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

    Live Stream Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz online on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season the Jazz return every player that averaged at least 20+ minutes a game plus their top seven leading scorers from a team that won 52 games and held the league's best net rating (+9.3).

    Rudy Gobert comes in as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Donovan Mitchell is coming off back-to-back playoff runs (33.9 points, 5.2 assists, 46.4 3PT% in 17 games) where he looked like an elite player. Despite all the positives of Utah's season, the team was never quite at 100%.

    This season the Jazz made some adjustments to their depth and on the fringes with Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside and rookie Jared Butler, who has been fantastic in preseason.

    On the other side, the Thunder have a lot to be optimistic about. Their young star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inked a contract extension, and new head coach Mark Daigneault seems to be a good fit.

